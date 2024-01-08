NVIDIA's RTX 40 Super Cards Have Arrived: Here's How Much They'll Cost You

NVIDIA has lifted the covers from its souped-up range of "Super" graphics cards in the RTX 4000 series, and these come with a welcome price surprise. The three new additions to NVIDIA's lineup are the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super.

Starting at the top of the summit, the RTX 4080 Super GPU will be up for grabs from January 31 onwards with a sticker price of $999. It's a healthy $200 cut compared to the $1,199 asking price for the GeForce RTX 4080. That's an official price cut we are talking about here, but third-party sellers such as Zotac were hawking the RTX 4080 at close to the RTX 4080 Super's asking price a few months ago.

Hardware improvements for the RTX 4080 Super compared to the RTX 4080 include more shader cores (52 TFLOPs vs 49 TFLOPs), more raytracing cores, and stronger Tensor core (836 TFLOPs vs 780 TFLOPs) output. The boost clock speed is also slightly higher at 2.55GHz, but most importantly, the number of CUDA cores has also been bumped up to 10,240, up from the 9,728 CUDA cores crammed inside the older non-Super variant. NVIDIA claims that its latest offering also features faster memory and says the RTX 4080 Super is 1.4 times as fast as its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.