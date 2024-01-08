NVIDIA's RTX 40 Super Cards Have Arrived: Here's How Much They'll Cost You
NVIDIA has lifted the covers from its souped-up range of "Super" graphics cards in the RTX 4000 series, and these come with a welcome price surprise. The three new additions to NVIDIA's lineup are the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super.
Starting at the top of the summit, the RTX 4080 Super GPU will be up for grabs from January 31 onwards with a sticker price of $999. It's a healthy $200 cut compared to the $1,199 asking price for the GeForce RTX 4080. That's an official price cut we are talking about here, but third-party sellers such as Zotac were hawking the RTX 4080 at close to the RTX 4080 Super's asking price a few months ago.
Hardware improvements for the RTX 4080 Super compared to the RTX 4080 include more shader cores (52 TFLOPs vs 49 TFLOPs), more raytracing cores, and stronger Tensor core (836 TFLOPs vs 780 TFLOPs) output. The boost clock speed is also slightly higher at 2.55GHz, but most importantly, the number of CUDA cores has also been bumped up to 10,240, up from the 9,728 CUDA cores crammed inside the older non-Super variant. NVIDIA claims that its latest offering also features faster memory and says the RTX 4080 Super is 1.4 times as fast as its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.
Improvements across the board
Next in line is the RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics engine. Where the RTX 4080 Super targets 4K ray-traced gaming, this one goes for the 1440p category while offering a taste of 4K visuals. Touted to be 1.6x faster compared to the RTX 3070 Ti, this one also aims to bump up the number of CUDA cores (8,448 vs. 7,680 on the RTX 4070 Ti), delivers a slight bump in the base clock speed, and gets 16GB of memory, eclipsing the 12GB GDDR6 module inside the RTX 4070 Ti.
Another crucial tweak is the memory bus, which has been upgraded to 256-bit, while its non-Super predecessor offered a 192-bit interface. The RTX 4070 Super also gets a 20% boost in the number of CUDA cores compared to the RTX 4070. Aside from a small bump in the base clock speed, it is claimed to be faster as well as more energy efficient compared to the RTX 3090 GPU.
NVIDIA will put the RTX 4070 Ti Super on the shelves starting January 24 at a flat asking price of $799. As for the RTX 4070 Super, it will be up for grabs a week earlier, carrying an asking price of $599. If you're not keen on getting a Founders Edition GPU straight from NVIDIA, the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI will also be hawking the new graphics cards.