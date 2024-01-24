5 Unexpected Uses For Old PC Towers

If you've been a consistent PC user for long enough, odds are good that you've got a few old towers lying around in your closet or basement. Traditional logic dictates that when you have old electronics like this, you should recycle them somehow, either by bringing the tower to your local recycling center or removing the parts and using the case to house an entirely new PC build.

If you're not interested in creating a new rig, or the old desktop parts are too old to be useful, then what are you supposed to do with your old tower besides get rid of it and forget about it? Well, you can still do that with the parts, but don't chuck the case just yet. PC towers are built to be tough and compact, after all, and with a little bit of creativity and elbow grease, you could transform that old case into something entirely new.