10 Best Uses For Old Desktop PCs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In many parts of the world, owning a personal computer is practically required in order to operate in society, and it has been for quite a while. As a result, you've probably lived through a few desktop machines by this point, and you're tired of throwing away an entire computer every few years, just to turn around and buy another one. Alternatively, maybe you're switching from a desktop to the portability of a laptop or tablet, and now you have this hulking machine sitting on your desk and nothing to do with it.

Many of us move through life leaving a trail of old technology — everything from headphones and keyboards to iPods and televisions — in our wake. As technology becomes an increasingly ubiquitous part of our lives, it's likely that the problem is only going to get worse. The technology graveyard is growing at an increasing rate, exacerbated by the fact that devices like computers often contain rare and potentially dangerous materials. Looking forward, living with technology might mean actually living with it, and finding ways to reuse, repurpose, or recycle our aging machines. Much like planting trees, the best time to start was 20 years ago. The second best time is today. So, if you've got an old desktop computer that has outlived its utility, here are a few ways to get a little extra life out of your old desktop PC.