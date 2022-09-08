11 Best Uses For Old iPods

There was a time when the iPod was the device du jour, the ultimate status symbol, the one piece of tech anyone who was anyone had to have. Sadly, its day in the spotlight is now over. Citing advancements in the music experience for the rest of Apple's product lineup, the company closed the door on its once flagship product in May of 2022 (via Apple).

Now that we have access to an endless library of music on our phones, computers, and tablets, your old iPod might be gathering dust. After all, there's little it can do that a typical smartphone can't do just as well, if not better. However, your aging iPod need not languish in a drawer or be destined for the trash heap.

Even in an ever-changing technological landscape, we can find a place for our elderly gadgets where they can live out their final years with dignity and utility. Who knows: Before long, the nostalgia train might circle back to iPod Station, and you'll be glad you held onto it. In the meantime, here are 11 ways you can breathe new life into your old iPod. When you're finished upcycling the world's most popular MP3 player, check out SlashGear's suggestions for ways to re-use your old flat-screen televisions, hard drives, and laptops.