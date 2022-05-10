Why Apple Is Killing The iPod Touch Forever

After the initial release of the first iPod, Apple refined the design and diversified its iPod portfolio with Nano, Shuffle, and Touch. The iPod Touch was so well received that it was used as a stepping stone or a doorway to the future that was iPhone. As Steve Jobs said, this new device was "an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator." The fact that the iPhone effectively included all of the iPod's best features among its far more versatile feature set started the iPod on the fast track to redundancy.

Fast forward to the dawn of streaming music services like Spotify and music players like iPod were branded as redundant once again. A lack of internet connectivity, audiophile-grade DAC, support for lossless music, and wide codec support made the iPod feel like a bit of a relic of the past. Apple's own namesake music streaming service didn't do the iPod any favors either — why use a device intended for MP3 files when one already has an iPhone handy?

It may have been the Apple Watch that signed the death certificate for iPod. One of the final novel iterations of the iPod — the classic watch strap iPod nano combo — was given the boot by a device that effectively integrated iPod functionality in its far more vast feature set. Once again, like the iPhone was to the iPod touch, the Apple Watch was to the iPod nano.

With the iPod Touch riding into the sunset soon as another legacy Apple product, the iPod hardware category is finally meeting its end, too. Apple pulled the plugs on the classic model in 2014, while the Shuffle and Nano were discontinued three years later. The current-gen iPod Touch was already holding on for dear life going on three years after its debut — it was only a matter of time before Apple put the last remnant of its iconic music player line on cold ice.