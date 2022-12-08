7 Best Uses For Old Headphones

Headphones and other personal listening devices are so ubiquitous now that it's easy to forget that wasn't always the case. In fact, the era of personal audio is so recent that most of it has occurred in living memory. For years after the emergence of the original Walkman, headphones were a status symbol. Later, they were the status quo.

Headphones remain an incredibly useful piece of technology, but they're easily forgotten. They can even become something of an inconvenience if you're not careful. That's because for decades, every time you bought a Walkman, Discman, MP3 player, or a new phone you were given a pair of headphones. Add those to the pairs you have intentionally purchased, the ones you've been given as gifts, and the ones you've been handed as corporate swag at the yearly holiday party... you get the idea. Most of us are awash in more old headphones than we know what to do with.

Worse, most modern electronics don't even come with a headphone jack anymore. Pretty soon, you might need to find some alternate uses for your old headphones, lest they become entirely useless. Luckily, we've got a handful of suggestions that should keep your old tech out of the recycling for a little while longer.