Key Warning Signs That Your SSD Might Be On Its Last Leg

If you ever get a popup saying something like "Can't read from the source file or disk," or any other message that prevents you from working with files on your SSD, your device may be faulty. Although a dying SSD is not always the culprit, it can be indicative of a bad sector.

A bad sector, also known as a bad block, is a part of an SSD that is unusable. Throughout your SSD's lifetime, you will encounter bad sectors. It is an unavoidable outcome of wear due to flash memory cell degradation and other issues.

On top of error messages, key signs that you are trying to read or write to a bad sector include applications randomly crashing, large file transfers freezing, and various other errors when accessing files. There are a few ways to check how many bad sectors your SSD has. To check on Windows, follow these instructions:

1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard.

2. Type "Command Prompt" in the search window.

3. Right-click on Command Prompt and select Run as Administrator

4. Type "chkdsk C:" in the window and press Enter. (The C: is your drive letter and can be changed to whatever drive you want to scan.)

Once the scan is complete, note the number showcased next to Bad Sectors. You can attempt to fix your bad sectors by typing in the command "chkdsk C: /f /r /x" and then pressing Enter.