Major SSD Brands Ranked Worst To Best (And Which Ones To Avoid)

For many years, the hard drive was the most effective way of storing content on a computer or electronic device. While there were many other formats, the standard hard drive was the storage solution of choice for those who needed to save and load lots of data. But the day of the hard drive is coming to a close thanks to the advent of the solid-state drive. Also known as an SSD, this storage medium has several advantages over its precursor. It is faster, more reliable, and more energy efficient, largely because it doesn't have moving parts and instead relies on flash memory.

These enhancements have made SSDs more and more widespread in recent years. Modern game consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S use SSDs to allow for super fast loading times, while most new laptops and computers come with them fitted as standard rather than hard drives. With SSDs becoming so ubiquitous, there's also an ever-growing list of manufacturers producing their own models.

When it comes to SSDs, though, certain brands stand out among the rest for their quality and reliability. Here, we've ranked the best of the best when it comes to SSD brands and outlined just what makes them so good. As an added benefit, there's also advice on the SSD brands that buyers should avoid if possible.