Samsung's New NVMe SSD Claims Big Efficiency, Performance Gains

Samsung — one of the biggest names in the world of storage devices — has been making SSDs for a long time. In fact, Samsung was among the first companies to manufacture and sell SSDs to retail consumers (Via PC World). Thanks to its extensive experience with flash-based storage systems, the company maintains a massive edge over its competitors. This is reflected in its sales figures, according to which the company alone accounts for more than 25% of the global SSD market.

Today, Samsung offers consumers a wide variety of SSD options ranging from 2.5" SATA drives, and PCIe 3.0 SSDs, to PCIEe 4.0 compatible drives in various storage configurations. These storage devices span a variety of price points and use cases — giving consumers several options to choose from. In a bid to further consolidate its position as the world's leading SSD maker, Samsung recently announced the launch of a brand new range of SSDs that offer some serious performance gains over their predecessors.

Samsung's new PM9C1a lineup of 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs are positioned as mainstream SSDs and succeeds the company's older PM9B1 lineup. The major improvements to these drives include 70% higher power efficiency per watt, 10% lower power consumption on notebooks when they go into power-saving mode, and much faster sequential read/write speeds.