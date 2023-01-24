The 10 Best External Hard Drives For Your Xbox Series X Or S

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Microsoft's latest generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, have a unique feature — the ability to play almost every game going back to the original Xbox through back compatibility. Thanks to speedy storage and a powerful AMD-designed APU unit, they're no slouch playing modern titles. The main drawback is the limited internal storage space. The Xbox Series X has roughly 802 GB of usable storage, while the Xbox Series S has only 364 GB. Looking at modern game sizes, like "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" at 121.2 GB, you can see how quickly that internal drive can fill up.

Microsoft allowed the Xbox Series X and S to plug in external storage drives to expand the usable capacity. There's even an official storage expansion card, which is expensive but runs at the same speeds as the internal drive so that you can run modern games off it. External drives connected via USB can only boot back compatible games from prior console generations or those downloaded from Game Pass. An external drive can also temporarily store current-generation game data, so you don't have to re-download it. Because you're limited to older games, the type and speed of the external drive matter less — they all load games in a similar timeframe. That doesn't mean you should grab any no-name external hard drive. We've compiled a list of our favorite external hard drives for your Xbox Series X or S based on reliability and cost.