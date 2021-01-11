SanDisk, WD, WD_Black brands ramp up portable SSD to 4TB

This week WD announced a set of devices that’d be getting upgrades for the new year. The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (non-pro), the WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD, and the My Passport SSD from WD will all be given new iterations in the market with 4TB storage inside. They’ll be priced between $679.99 and $749.99 dependent on model.

If you’ve seen these hard drives before, not a whole lot has changed since their otherwise most-recent iterations. That doesn’t mean they’re not top-notch high-quality accessories, of course – they’re all ready to roll through the next year with larger amounts of storage than ever offered on each model before.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD works with NVMe solid state performance with up to 2000MB/s read and up to 2000MB/s write speeds. This device’s draw is the speed and the forged aluminum exterior, acting as its own heatsink for high sustained compute speeds. The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD will be available with 4TB storage for approximately $750 USD “later this calendar quarter”.

The non-pro SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD will be available with the same amount of storage with up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. This device has two-meter drop protection and IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. You’ll find this drive with 4TB storage “later this calendar quarter” for approximately $700 USD.

The SSD called “WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD” is made to work with your PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One. The drive comes with SSD read speeds up to 2000MB/s and has the same form-factor as its predecessor (the P50 with a smaller amount of storage). The WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD with 4TB storage will be released in the first quarter of 2021 for an estimated $750 USD MSRP.

The My Passport SSD from WD will be given a 4TB edition with a range of colors including Silver, Gray, Blue, Red, and Gold. This drive is “shock and vibration resistant” as well as drop resistant up to 6.5-feet (1.98m). The My Passport SSD has NVMe tech with read up to 1050MB/s and write up to 1000MB/s. The 4TB version of the My Passport SSD from WD will be released in the first quarter of 2021 for an estimated MSRP of $680 USD.