5 Affordable 3D Printers For Kids And Teens

There's nothing parents fear more than raising an iPad kid. With technology more accessible (and distracting) than ever before, many parents are on the lookout for new ways to encourage their child's creative curiosity. While it feels like the days of building forts and causing neighborhood mischief are a thing of the past, the next generation has many new and exciting creative outlets available. One of the most innovative is 3D printing, which has steadily evolved into an accessible and affordable tool for kids and teens, with several brands catering to younger users.

When buying a 3D printer for your kids or teens, it's important to consider factors like safety, ease of use, durability, and price. Typically, filament-based printers are more user-friendly than their resin counterparts. They are also cheaper to reload, and produce more durable creations. As such, printers using common filaments like PLA (polylactic acid) and PETG (Poly-Ethylne Terephthalate Glycol) are usually easier to set up for kids. Another bonus is that these nontoxic materials are safe for children.

In terms of safety, smaller children can benefit from additional features from 3D printers like enclosed print areas and automatic temperature-cooling. For teens, it is important to prioritize printers that can produce larger, more complex projects as they grow more comfortable with the technology.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some popular filament-based printers, and see which printer is right for you.