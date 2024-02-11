How To Choose The Best 3D Printer For You In 2024

With 3D printers becoming both more advanced and more consumer-friendly (sometimes both at the same time), it can be difficult to resist the allure of picking up the hobby for yourself or upgrading your current setup. The thing is, there are a whole lot of models and brands to sort through — as well as other important factors to consider — before you make any kind of financial commitment.

The first step in picking a 3D printer is to figure out what you want to get out of it. Do you want something to experiment with before moving on to more advanced printing? Are you hoping to make functional pieces like tools or more artistic things like miniatures? How much post-print prep work (i.e., surface smoothing, curing, etc.) are you willing to do? Where will you keep it when it is or isn't in use, and will you be able to accommodate the necessary space (and possibly ventilation) needs? How much money are you willing to spend on it?

You may not be able to answer all of these questions before you start looking, but it is recommended that you have as many of them sorted out as you can before buying anything. That is why the list below includes a broad variety of 3D printers intended for newcomers, small budgets, those who want their prints done quickly, precise high-quality output, or larger-than-average print projects. The choices featured are the result of SlashGear's first-hand reviews and experience, as well as the experience of other professional reviewers.