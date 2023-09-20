Every Major 3D Printer Brand Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever wanted to start 3D printing, but weren't sure where to start? Maybe you've heard some horror stories about how difficult 3D printers are to use. The good news is, 3D printers have come a long way and you can actually get an excellent device for just a couple hundred bucks. There are a lot of great manufacturers in the space, so the worst of them are only at the bottom of the list because they don't have as versatile a product range.

The first things you'll need to consider are what type of printer you want, and what size you need. FDM printers tend to be cheaper, and the plastics pose less of a health risk. Resin printers offer superior quality but you will need additional safety precautions to use them properly.

However, regardless of your budget or printer preferences, there are some great brands to choose from. Some are better than others, though, so here's every major 3D printer brand ranked worst to best. As we said, many of these brands actually make great products, but some are better suited for certain applications.