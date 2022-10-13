Is A Resin 3D Printer Worth It?

Resin printing — particularly SLA — is one of the oldest and most mature 3D printing technologies around, which means the process is quite refined by this point. This gives resin printers a few key advantages over their FDM competition. The most important advantage of resin printers is their high resolution and detail. Because resin printers use light to cure a bath of resin, they can produce incredibly detailed parts in comparison to an FDM printer.

A prime example is the 0.1-millimeter accuracy of the $499 Anycubic Kobra Plus to the 10 microns (0.01 millimeter) accuracy of the $529 Anycubic Photon Mono X — the resin printer is around 10 times as accurate as a similarly-priced FDM model from the same company. Along with increased accuracy, DLP and LCD printers have a slight speed advantage over FDM printers because they can cure a whole layer at once instead of tracing it with an extruder head — though resin printers lose a little bit of the advantage because prints need to be rinsed and cured after the printing.

In a similar vein, supports are another big advantage for FDM printers. Because part of the weight of the printed object is suspended by the liquid resin, supports don't need to be nearly as strong as they do with FDM printers. What's more, you usually don't need as many supports when printing with resin. Fewer, thinner supports mean that parts printed in resin are much easier to clean than FDM printers. Resin printers don't come without their disadvantages, though.