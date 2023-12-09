You Saw This 3D Printer On Shark Tank And Now It's 24% Off For The Holidays
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: A 3D printer is a gift that keeps on giving. Get this Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle with 8 Printer Food Colors for just $329.97 (reg. $439) through December 17. Order by December 14 for on-time holiday delivery.
Make toys, accessories, or anything you can imagine
As seen on Shark Tank, Toybox is an easy-to-use 3D printer designed to make creating and printing your own toys, accessories, or works of art easy and fast. This Toybox 3D printer comes with one-touch functionality and an extensive catalog of designs that the user can easily browse and choose from. It accommodates custom designs and uploads via its companion app, and it makes designing fun.
This bundle is rated an average of 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, and it's on sale for an extra discount for a limited time only this holiday shopping season.
Prices subject to change.