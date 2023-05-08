Bambu Lab X1-Carbon Combo Review: Professional 3D Printer, Hobbyist Price

Not all 3D printers are created equal, and until recently, the choice was between prohibitively expensive professional machines or build-it-yourself, upgrade-it-yourself hobbyist machines that threw you in the deep end and sat on your head. Most printers were also what's known as bedslingers, popularized by Prusa and copied by every other manufacturer as the designs and software are open-source.

That resulted in a race to the bottom for pricing, with affordable 3D printers available without stretching the budget. It also meant a race for the minimal viable prints, often requiring the user to spend hundreds more to get a sturdier, more accurate printer through upgrades.

Joe Rice-Jones/SlashGear

The printer we've spent a few weeks using (the printer you see reviewed here) is none of these things. The Bambu Lab X1-Carbon Combo with Automatic Material System (AMS) is a prosumer FDM 3D printer using the CoreXY design. It's stuffed with high technology like LiDAR for bed leveling, first layer calibration, vibration compensation, material management, user-friendly design, and a 300 Celcius capable hotend that can print exotic materials like carbon-fiber-infused nylon.

It's perhaps unsurprising the high-tech on offer when the five names who founded the company are revealed. All had high-level roles at DJI, making drones, gimbals, and the AI that powered them. The Bambu Lab X1-Carbon Combo promises to do for FDM 3D printing what the Mavic range did for consumer drones – make them a household name with the hard work handled by the firmware.