Is 3D Printing A Health Risk? Here's What The Latest Studies Have Found

Of course, 3D printers aren't solely for hobbyists and/or those looking to make a suit of armor for their cats. On a professional level, the scale of the projects that can be completed through 3D printing technology is truly staggering, particularly when employed by accomplished users. For instance, through fused deposition modeling, sections of aircraft wall can be 3D printed. According to Stratview Research (via PR Newswire), aerospace's 3D printing market share is set to reach $6.7 billion by 2027.

Most 3D printer users, however, probably aren't making airplanes in their own homes. Smaller-scale practical applications, such as creating tools, can make them appealing to many owners. They may appreciate not only the raw potential of the devices from a creative standpoint, but the potential health concerns that scientists have discussed too.

Let's take a look at an introduction to how exactly 3D printers work, the plastics involved in the process, and the conclusions that scientists have recently drawn about the potential health implications of such particulates.