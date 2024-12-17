What Happened To The Toybox 3D Printer From Shark Tank Season 10?

Could something as advanced and as costly as 3D printing be diluted into a child-friendly toy? That was the question Jenn Chin and Ben Baltes, former Microsoft engineers-turned-entrepreneurs, aimed to answer with ToyBox. Taking already available technology — similar to the Creatbot Super Mini — Chin and Baltes fashioned a printer they felt would be perfect for six- to nine-year-olds. Even before entering the tank, though, the team received a small dose of reality.

Premiering at the 2016 San Francisco Maker Faire, Toybox had a shaky start. Children were interested in the prototype, and the team printed hundreds of toys that weekend. However, they faced the challenge of having to make product look sleeker and find the right price point. One of those proved to continue to be an issue on "Shark Tank," though not staggering enough to sink Chin and Baltes' chances of securing a deal completely.

As the duo stepped into the tank, at least one Shark circled, exploring what taking a bite of this clever idea would bring.