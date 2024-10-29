Meta Quest 3S Review: A Worthier Heir To The Mobile VR Throne

The long-awaited Quest 3S has finally hit the shelves. While it may not be pushing the boundaries in terms of tech, Meta seems to be going back to a formula that brought it plenty of success before with the new headset. It's capable, and relatively cheap – just like the Quest 2 was.

Advertisement

Despite the fact it was designed to be a stripped-down Quest 3 for people who didn't want to pay just under $500, you shouldn't underestimate the Quest 3S (priced at around $300 on Amazon right now). It's packing a close to cutting edge chipset, shares one of the Quest 3's most standout features (as we discussed in our original Quest 3 Review, and even does better than the more expensive device in one key department.

There is a small amount of controversy though. Meta has pulled an Apple and dumped their device's audio jack. So users who want to avoid disturbing those around them should look for a decent set of Bluetooth headphones.

Anyway, Meta sent a sample of the Quest 3S out to test, and I've managed to have a pretty thorough look at it. Here's what the company did to get the price down, what it didn't skimp on, and most importantly what using the device is actually like.

Advertisement