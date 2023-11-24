Meta Quest 3 Accessories Tested: 4 You Absolutely Need (And 1 That Is A Waste Of Money)

Meta's Quest 3 is a tremendously functional headset that pushes forward from the wildly popular Quest 2. It features an improved passthrough experience, redesigned controllers, and the highest-resolution display Meta has built into one of its devices. But what if you want to enhance that experience even further? There's a large market for Quest Pro accessories that can increase comfort, battery life, and general functionality. We've tested out several to give you an idea of what's worth the money, and what you should avoid.

There is an argument that accessorizing the Quest 3 is just bringing it closer to the Quest Pro in terms of functionality and maybe even going beyond it in price. Some of these accessories cost several hundred dollars, so you may think opting for a Pro in the first place is better value. It isn't. The pricing of the basic Quest 3 gives users around $500 worth of spending money before it hits "Pro" levels, and at its core, the Quest 3 is a far better headset to begin with.

This list is comprised of devices we have personally tested. Some of that testing was brief, but the majority of the objects on this list have been part of our VR setup for months if not over a year. This list may also expand as we try out more accessories, but we believe we have covered a good selection of common accessories here.