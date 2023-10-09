Meta Quest 3 Review: Back On Track

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meta's relationship with VR is a complex one. On the one hand, the company has brought the medium to the masses thanks to its relatively cheap and popular line of "Quest" headsets. On the other, some of the directions, virtual environments, and product decisions the company has made have been questionable — and the financial cost of it all has stakeholders worried about its impact on customers as a whole.

So enter the Quest 3. The latest headset in Meta's product line. It features a few cutting-edge pieces of technology, such as independent displays, pancake lenses, and a depth sensor. There's also plenty people will feel very familiar with. However, with a starting price of $499, it's also a little pricier than its predecessor — the immensely popular Quest 2. The Quest 2 itself is still available, and recently received a discount. But is the Quest 3 worth the extra money?

Meta provided a Quest 3 for the purposes of this review. After taking an in-depth look at the hardware and its capabilities, here are our thoughts.