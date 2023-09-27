Meta Quest 3 Fully Revealed With Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, October Release Date

After a soft reveal in June earlier this year, Meta has fully revealed the Quest 3, its latest headset that serves Mixed Reality experiences with a dash of passthrough magic and some big internal upgrades. The starting price has been set at $499 a pop, which is a healthy $200 hike compared to the Quest 2 following its price cut.

Meta is calling it the "world's first mass-market mixed reality headset," which is subjectively accurate when compared to Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Powering the latest Meta headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, which is claimed to deliver twice the raw graphics power, alongside other benefits like faster load times and a smoother gameplay experience.

It also packs in 8GB of RAM, while storage options on the table are 128GB and 512GB. For folks who pick up the latter version at $649.99, Meta is also throwing in a complementary Quest+ subscription. Pre-orders for the Quest 3 are now open, while shipments begin on October 10.

Tagging along are a whole bunch of new accessories compatible with the Quest 3, such as the Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap ($69.99), Meta Quest 3 Silicone Facial Interface ($39.99), Zenni VR Prescription Lenses ($49.99), charging dock ($129.99), and the Quest Pro Touch Controllers ($299.99).