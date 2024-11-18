12 Things You Should Know Before Buying A MacBook (New Or Used)

Right out of the gate, macOS is going to feel like a foreign country to you compared to Windows and may induce some digital culture shock, as it were. For starters, the close, minimize, and maximize buttons are on the left rather than the right side; instead of the Start menu, there's Spotlight and Launchpad; instead of Windows Explorer, there's Finder; instead of the taskbar, there's the Dock; instead of windows keeping their settings in the title bar, macOS puts them on the top of the screen with the menu bar. The list goes on. It's going to take you at least a couple of months, likely longer, before you really start to get comfortable with macOS.

Advertisement

Lots of features will be missing, such as taskbar previews, a clipboard manager, and app volume sliders. Yet, in other cases, there are features you won't find on Windows, like previewing files with the space bar, sharing things over AirDrop, or looking up words with a single click. You'll also have to reprogram your muscle memory to use new shortcuts. Some adjustments will be easy, such as using Cmd + C/V instead of Ctrl + C/V to copy and paste. Others are entirely different, such as using Shift + Cmd + 5 to take a screenshot.

And then there will be a lot of little changes while you adapt to the philosophy of macOS. It's an OS based heavily on dragging and dropping, and does window management very, very differently from Microsoft. Give it time. Soon enough, you'll see the logic behind it and, ideally, prefer the way macOS gets things done compared to Windows.

Advertisement