10 Of The Best Budget Laptops For College Students, Ranked

HP is more popular for its selection of mid to high-end laptops, so it's rare to find a good HP laptop that comes dirt cheap. The HP Stream 14 is under $300 on Amazon, and can often be found even cheaper if you wait for the right days in the year to buy a laptop. That said, it's got a configuration that might leave you scratching your head. Before we indulge further, it's important to know right off the bat that a laptop in this budget will be a formidable companion for schoolwork and schoolwork alone, much like the Lenovo Flex 3i above, so it's best to keep your expectations in check.

This laptop combines an ultra-thin design with an Intel Celeron N4120 to give you an inexpensive, portable laptop with a large screen. It may not be the thinnest or sleekest laptop we've ever seen, but it's still up there with the rest. The catch? It's not a touchscreen, despite being specifically oriented towards students, and users have complained of subpar performance levels despite the 16GB RAM. In addition, the touchpad can be a little awkward. It's on the smaller side of things, so scrolling can be a pain.

Don't be so quick to judge though, because HP has tried to trade off some of the disappointing aspects of this laptop with some specific features to cater to students, including a year-long Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and Windows 11, ensuring you have the right tools to dominate your assignments. It may not be a race car, but it's definitely no snail either.