5 Key Signs Your Laptop Is Getting Too Old

Random crashes may be a sign your laptop is not doing well. It freezing up is also a sign something is wrong. These may resolve within seconds, or they may necessitate a hard restart.

Unfortunately, these malfunctions can be hard to diagnose. The issues may stem from various sources, such as CPU overheating, outdated drivers, malware, or software issues. If you don't have the time or energy to diagnose what is causing these issues, your best bet may be to trade it in for a new laptop. However, if you wish to extend the lifespan of your current laptop, there are steps you can take.

The best place to start is to check for malware to rule out if the laptop is infected. You can do this using an anti-virus program. The next step is to upgrade your drivers and fix any that are missing if needed. Updating your drivers is especially important if your device is old, as new drivers can enhance performance and repair compatibility issues.

If nothing else seems to work, you can try a fresh install of Windows. Be warned that this process may delete all of your files and revert your computer to its original state. This may be the nuclear option, but it can be a good way to fix software and OS issues. It won't, however, fix faulty hardware.