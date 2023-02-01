How To Find Your Windows Computer's Serial Number

There are several reasons one might want to check the serial number on their Windows computer. The most common is for potential warranty repairs or licensing issues. Your hardware manufacturer or Microsoft may require the serial number in order to verify the validity of your Windows installation before they can help with your issue.

You might also want to sell the computer and reassure the buyer that they'll get all the necessary information that may be required for future maintenance needs.

Sometimes, you'll find these serial numbers imprinted on stickers attached to the hardware, especially if it's a laptop or a desktop bought directly from a manufacturer. However, these stickers can fade or fall off over time, or if you're buying used, the previous owner decided to remove it for one reason or another.

Whatever your needs, you can pull up the serial number directly from within Windows. Whether you're on Windows 10, Windows 11, or something older, there are a couple of different ways you can do this, and we'll show you exactly how.