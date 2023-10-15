How To Tell If Your Gaming Laptop Is Overheating (And How To Fix It)

Gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years. This is largely because dedicated GPU manufacturers have gotten good at taking powerful graphics cards and finding ways to slim them down to the point where they can fit inside a narrow enough case that you can still fold up and stick them in a backpack. It's certainly an impressive feat of engineering. That doesn't mean that these slimmer builds come without consequences though.

Graphics cards themselves are already quite slim. The problem is that the ones that draw more power — the kind needed for high-performance gaming such as Nvidia's new 40-series GPUs — typically need bulky cooling solutions to keep them from overheating and destroying themselves. This is simpler in a midsized tower, but there isn't a lot of space for that in a laptop. Graphics engineers have come up with a number of clever solutions for keeping these units cool despite the spatial limitations, but overheating is still quite a common phenomenon. CPUs are usually better at keeping cool, but they can overheat too, which can also cause a bunch of problems.

If you've noticed that your gaming laptop isn't performing the way it should, then it might be worth looking into whether or not it's overheating. It could be lowering your computer's performance and might even cause damage to the components inside over time. Here are a few things to look for if your gaming laptop is overheating and what you can do to fix it.