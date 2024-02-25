The Top 4 Thin And Sleek Laptops For Ultimate Portability
Whether you are a college student and need to carry your laptop to your courses or have a full-time job, gone are the days of slipping bulky laptops into your briefcase. Nowadays, one of the primary factors most people take into consideration when choosing a laptop is how lightweight and portable it is. The lighter and sleeker your laptop is, the easier it is to work on it, even when you're on the go. Apart from being easy to carry, it's essential to consider a few other things when choosing a laptop. Good battery life ensures you can work on the go, and durability means it will last despite constant movement and daily use. Fortunately, top manufacturers understand these needs and keep improving their products to fit the mobile lifestyle.
However, with the hundreds of options available on the web, finding the perfect laptop that checks every box of your requirements can certainly be a challenge. This article discusses four of the lightest and thinnest laptops that promise convenience and performance. We're recommending each laptop based on SlashGear's hands-on experience using them and after taking user reviews and testimonials into account. I found myself in a similar situation a couple of months ago, and while I settled on the M2 MacBook Air, all the laptops that made it to our list were the top contenders.
MacBook M2 Air
MacBook Airs are undoubtedly one of the best laptops to opt for, especially if you're looking for a thin, lightweight one that's easy to carry around. The M2 MacBook Air is available in two different sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch. The 13-inch MacBook has a 13.6-inch retina display, while the 15-inch model has a 15.3-inch liquid retina display. Both models feature a square-edge design with a rectangular notch at the top of the screen. The M2 MacBook Air lineup packs the Apple M2 chip, which has an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.
The 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air feature displays with 500 nits of brightness and are both available in the same colors: Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, and Silver. Both feature a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and Apple boasts that both models can handle up to 15 hours of wireless web surfing and 18 hours of movie playback.
While both laptops are similar in terms of specs, they differ in terms of price, weight, and thickness. The 13-inch model weighs 2.7 pounds and is 0.44 inches thin, while the 15-inch weighs 3.3 pounds and has a thickness of 0.45 inches. The base model of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air currently retails for $1,099, while the 15-inch base model retails for $1,299.
While MacBooks definitely lean towards the more expensive side, they are quite durable, and if treated right, they're built to last. The fanless M2 Air lineup is not only extremely thin and lightweight, but it also offers unmatched performance and battery life.
Dell XPS 13
The latest iteration of the Dell XPS 13 is another great option if you value portability and are looking for a MacBook alternative. This laptop is available in two different models — the standard Dell XPS 13 and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. While the former is quite lightweight and portable and is almost half an inch thick and weighs 2.59 pounds, the latter has a thickness of 0.29 inches and weighs 1.60 pounds. Regardless of the model you opt for, you can easily slip either one into your briefcase or carry it around from place to place.
Both models pack a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card, a combination that'll ensure you can multitask and work seamlessly. The Dell XPS 13 offers up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage and is available in two different colors: Umber and Sky. The former is a deep purple color with a hint of brown, while the latter is an icy blue color. On the other hand, the convertible model offers up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage and is available in two different colors: Sky and Slate. Just like the regular Dell XPS 13, the former is an icy light blue shade, while the latter is a darker black color.
Similar to the M2 MacBook Air, both models can reach up to 500 nits of brightness. The regular Dell XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch Full FHD+ non-touch display, while the touchscreen model has a 13-inch display. The regular and 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 model with Windows 11 Home, 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB of internal storage starts at $1,099.
Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED
If you're on the lookout for a powerful laptop that can handle all your tasks even when you're on the go, the Asus ZenBook S 13 is another option we recommend. The Windows laptop is around 0.46 inches thick and weighs only 2.2 pounds. While many believe that thin Windows laptops ultimately mean that you'll have to deal with compromised quality and performance, the Asus ZenBook S 13 is definitely an exception.
As the name suggests, the laptop has a 13.3-inch OLED display and can reach up to 550 nits of brightness. It houses Intel's 13th Gen Core i7 chip and the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics card. The 2023 edition is available in four different colors: Ponder Blue, Aqua Celadon, Vestige Beige, and Refined White. While many laptop manufacturers, including Apple, have decided to reduce the number of ports on the devices to ensure they're as slim as possible, the Asus ZenBook S13 offers a full-size HDMI port, two Thunderbolt four connections, a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, and USB 3.2 Type-A ports. The Asus laptop offers up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.
Surface Pro 9
If you've been searching for a portable 2-in-1 laptop, there's no way the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup didn't cross your mind. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest in the lineup, and its weight starts at 1.94 pounds and is 0.37 inches thick. Keep in mind that the mentioned weight is exclusive of the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2, which are both sold separately.
Although Windows laptops generally have a bad reputation when it comes to battery life, Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 9 with the 12th Intel Gen chip has up to 15.5 hours of battery life. This means that not only is the 2-in-1 laptop extremely lightweight, but you also won't have to carry your charger around with you.
When building your device, you can either opt for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 12th Gen Intel Core i7, or, if you opt for the 5G model, the Microsoft SQ 3 processor. The laptop is available in four different colors: Platinium, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. Unfortunately, you'll have to compromise a bit on convenience since the Surface Pro 9 only has two Thunderbolt four ports and does not have a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.
Why these laptops made it to our list
When I was looking for a new laptop, I wanted to get a device that was not only powerful but one that I could easily carry around with me. Since I'm deep into the Apple ecosystem, I settled on the M2 MacBook Air. During my search, I tested out different laptops, including the ones mentioned above. I prioritized the performance and made sure to check out what tech experts were saying about these laptops. In addition, some of these laptops were reviewed by the team at SlashGear to give readers an in-depth outlook of the pros and cons.