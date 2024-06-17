Windows Recall: Where Microsoft Went Wrong And How To Disable It For Now

Microsoft is pushing the boundaries of AI on computing machines with its new Copilot+ PCs championed by Arm processors hawked under Qualcomm's Snapdragon X line – and soon by AMD and Intel, as well. The most ambitious of the new AI-driven features is Recall. Think of it as a photographic memory system for your PC: it takes a picture of your on-screen activity in five-second intervals, saves it locally, and then lets an AI analyze it. It's kind of like an OCR (Optical Character Recognition) tool, but on AI steroids.

The benefit? Let's say you were writing about a pasta recipe. You wrote a draft but had to delete a few paragraphs to adjust the word count. Now, you need that deleted information. Just launch Recall, go back to the timeline for when you were working on the draft, and look through the numerous pictures of your on-screen work progress for the exact moment where you wrote that now-deleted paragraph. You can even type whichever bits you remember, and Recall will do the job of scanning and finding the accurate (or approximate) match from your past PC activity.

It works with images in addition to text, which means you can also get visual matches. That's photographic memory for your computing convenience. Unfortunately, it may also be a goldmine for hackers to exploit, and security experts are legitimately concerned about it. Following expert outcry about privacy, Microsoft made some changes and put the public release on hold.