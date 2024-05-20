Microsoft's New Surface Laptop And Surface Pro Go Big On AI, And Intel Misses Out

Microsoft is ushering in a new era of Windows PCs, one built atop the Windows ARM foundation that pushes AI smarts into almost every corner of the operating system. Leading the charge are the Surface Laptop (7th Edition) and the Surface Pro (11th Edition). Microsoft boldly claims that these machines are "faster and have more AI acceleration than MacBook Air," thanks to the Qualcomm silicon powering these machines.

The new devices fall under the aegis of Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs approach, thanks to the dedicated AI accelerator that enables features like Live Captions, translations, and Recall — which allows you to scroll through your computer history on a comprehensive timeline — among others. The new laptop and slate will be available in variants with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Plus SoCs, which deliver 45 TOPS worth of NPU computing power, leapfrogging Apple's new M4 silicon by roughly 20% at AI workflows.

The Qualcomm silicon serves up to 12 Oryon cores with a peak frequency of 3.8 GHz and maxes out at 4.2 GHz in dual core boost mode. The Snapdragon X Elite will be offered in three SKUs, while the X Plus trim will be available in a single configuration packing 10 cores that can muster 3.4 GHz of peak processing firepower, matching the X Elite's NPU performance.