iPhone Repairs Could Get Cheaper And Easier As Apple Green Lights Used Genuine Parts

Repairing an iPhone easily burns a hole in your pocket. Despite this, Apple has long opposed repairs at the users' end, invoking the use of genuine parts and citing concerns about privacy and data security. So, its support for California's recently implemented right-to-repair law came as a shocker to everyone who had been at odds with Apple for years before its sudden change of heart.

Today, the company makes another shocking and equally pleasing announcement, opening the gates for third-party repairs with used genuine parts for "select iPhone models." Starting in the fall of this year, certain parts on iPhones will become eligible for repairs with parts salvaged from used iPhones. This is a welcome step, as it encourages users to get broken or faulty parts on their iPhones repaired with genuine parts without spending a fortune, instead of succumbing to cheap alternatives.

Apple notes that used parts will now enjoy the same support in terms of security measures as factory firsts. This means repairers will be able to calibrate old parts — a key step to legitimizing repair parts and avoiding any activation locks — just like new ones. Existing calibration machinery will support older used parts starting later this year.