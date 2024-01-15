Which Phone Costs More To Repair? iPhone Or A Samsung?
Buying a smartphone is a big investment. This is especially true if you buy one that just hit the market. When you spend up to $1,000 on a smartphone, you probably want peace of mind that it will last you a while. Suppose your new smartphone sustains some damage, like the screen cracking from a particularly gnarly drop. In that case, it is usually worth repairing the phone rather than running to the store to buy a replacement.
The cost to repair a smartphone from the two most popular phone brands, Samsung and Apple, depends on the kind of break. For example, a broken charging port can cost significantly less than a phone screen. It also depends on if you have coverage for your device. You can buy insurance for your phone through your manufacturer to get cheaper repair costs. There are also third-party insurance plans you can opt for.
Repair costs between Samsung and Apple smartphones differ. This article will review all your options for repairing a smartphone from both manufacturers to determine which is cheaper.
How much does it cost to repair an iPhone?
Replacing the screen is one of the most common repairs made to a smartphone. If you need a screen replacement, you have the option to have Apple itself repair it. With an iPhone 15, this will run you $279. Getting the front and back glass repaired is more expensive at $399. Repair costs vary depending on the type of iPhone. Older iPhones generally cost less to repair.
Going this route will ensure you get genuine parts and certified professionals for repair. You will also get a 90-day warranty following the fix. You can take it to the Apple Store or mail it in for repair.
Repairs are cheaper if you have Apple's insurance plan, AppleCare+. A standard AppleCare+ plan for the iPhone 15 will cost you $7.99 a month or $149 for two years. This plan gives you unlimited incident or accident damage protection, express replacement service that gives you a replacement phone while you wait for your repair, and 24/7 customer support. If you have AppleCare+, the price to repair a cracked front screen on an iPhone 15 goes down drastically to $29. This is one of the many pros of the AppleCare+ plan.
How much does it cost to repair a Samsung phone?
Like Apple, Samsung can repair the device for you. Samsung's affordable and compelling Galaxy S23 is no exception. To replace the entire screen module on an S23, it will run you $209. If you just need the screen repaired while the module works fine, it will cost you $174 with this service. This is cheaper than repairing the screen on an iPhone 15. But remember that the iPhone 15 has a higher price tag.
You can get a Samsung repair via walk-in or mail-in or have a technician come to you in some areas. Like iPhone repairs, having Samsung repair your phone can give you peace of mind that you are getting a repair from a certified technician with genuine parts. You also get a 90-day warranty.
If you have Samsung Care+, the insurance service provided by Samsung, your repair costs will be cheaper. This comes at the price of a monthly subscription. Subscription cost depends on the device. There are four subscription tiers ranging from $3 to $13. Generally, the more expensive the device, the higher it ends up on the tier list. Foldable phones are tier 4, for example. You can also make a single payment for 24 months of service that will run you anywhere from $49 to $259.
Cracked screen repair would cost you $29 with the subscription. ADH repair or replacement is $99, and mechanical breakdowns are covered entirely. This makes Samsung Care+ one of the best options for fixing your Samsung device.
Third-party repairs
If you go with third-party repair, you can often get the job done for less money. This is because you can install cheaper third-party parts in your defective device to get it back up and running for less money. However, this can come with compatibility issues. The price also depends on how much a third-party service charges for labor.
It is possible to estimate how difficult a job would be. This can help you estimate how much the labor cost is. According to iFixit, the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy 23 have similar repairability scores. They both scored a not-so-great four out of 10. If accurate, it means the difficulty in repairing them is the same. This is in the case the repair is being done by yourself. This could be different for an expert, but it gives consumers an estimate of how much time and effort is required for a repair job.
That said, iPhones have more limitations when it comes to third-party repairs. iPhones can have software locks on them if they detect if a non-genuine part is used. This includes notifying the user with annoying messages that a battery is not genuine. Newer iPhones, like the iPhone 14, must be configured with replacement parts using Apple's System Configuration tool. Samsung, on the other hand, does not have these restrictions. This can make iPhone repairs cost more than Samsung repairs.
Which one is worth repairing?
Despite its repair limitations, you are usually better off repairing an iPhone than a Samsung phone. This is because iPhones hold their value longer than Samsung phones. According to a 2021 Decluttr report, on average, iPhones drop 49% in value 12 months post-release. On the other hand, Samsung phones drop 66% in value on average after the same length of time.
Software updates are a big reason Apple phones don't depreciate as quickly. Software updates can introduce new features, patch bugs, and security updates. Apple notably supports iPhones with software updates for longer than Samsung does with its phones. Apple usually supports each iPhone for seven years after it hits shelves. On the other hand, Samsung phones only get support for four years. Select Samsung phones do, however, get five years of security updates.
Getting security updates is a big deal. If your phone is not getting security updates, it will not stay protected from new attacks. These attacks can steal your information, among other malicious actions.
Smartphones are more durable than you might think
Over the years, smartphones have become more durable. This is due to them being produced with stronger materials and screens. Gone are the days when a small impact would shatter your screen.
iPhones have become more durable with the Ceramic shield screen introduced with the iPhone 12. iPhones also have an aluminum substructure and titanium bands. New iPhones are also more durable to dust and water than older iterations. The iPhone 15 has an IP68 resistance, meaning it can survive in depths of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.
Samsung phones can also last a while with normal wear and tear. The Galaxy S23 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides and an aluminum frame. It also has an IP68 water-resistance rating, like the iPhone 15.
All of this doesn't mean an Apple or Samsung smartphone is indestructible. But it does mean that you might not have to worry about repairs as much as you did 10 years ago. This doesn't, however, account for hardware or software issues, just durability.