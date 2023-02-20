Here's How Long Samsung Phones Last

Are you planning to buy a new Samsung smartphone and want to know how long it will last? Well, you are not alone. As smartphone prices rise annually, investing in a model with the latest features that will last several years is wise. Previously, we surveyed our readers to understand which brand they think makes the most reliable Android smartphone, and 63.44% of the respondents voted for Samsung, a testament to the reputation the company has managed to create over the years. At the time of writing, Samsung has the highest global market share for Android smartphones. However, there's another reason why people want to know how long their phones will last.

Though Samsung releases new smartphones every year, the differences between these models are starting to fade. For instance, if you look closely at the specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung's top-of-the-line phone for 2023, you'll find that they are similar to those of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with minor changes in the camera and the chipset.

The similarities increase with the regular Galaxy S23, which is basically the same smartphone as the Galaxy S22, albeit with an improved processor. This trend also exists in mid-range smartphones by the company, such as Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A53. Hence, without worthy updates, people want to retain their current smartphones for longer, but how long will they truly last?