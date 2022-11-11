63% Of Android Users Think This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Phones - SlashGear Survey

Picking out a new Android smartphone can be equal parts exciting and daunting. There are lots of different brands available these days, and seeing as some of them release multiple phones every year, it's hard to pick the best option. An important consideration is whether the phone is sturdy enough to stand the test of time, because who likes to deal with things slowing down or breaking before being ready to upgrade? If you're wondering which smartphone brand makes the most reliable devices, we've asked our readers for their opinions, and we now know the answer.

These days, it's not uncommon for smartphone owners to seek out upgrades sooner rather than later. With many people using a phone plan that offers upgrades with each new contract, a smartphone often needs to last for two to three years before being replaced. In a past survey, we looked into how often our readers tend to upgrade. We've found that the vast majority of people opt for two to three years, but some upgrade as often as every year or even every 6 months.

With these super-short timeframes, it's hard to determine which brand is the most reliable. Most phones can last a year or two, but some are definitely better than others. Our survey showed a big, big lead for just one brand, but there are also a few surprises, so check out the full results below.