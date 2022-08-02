Samsung DIY Repairs Now Have Official Support Through iFixit

A broken phone screen can often be pricey and difficult to fix. At the very least, you'd normally have to take your phone to a repair shop and pay for both the parts and the time and expertise that was required to fix the damage. Now, you might be able to save some money, because Samsung just teamed up with iFixit on a mission to make the repairs of some of the latest Samsung phones a completely DIY affair. iFixit announced the happy news in a blog post that details the exact product range and talks about just how much you might be able to repair at home.

While many of us might be familiar with simple phone-related tasks, such as installing a screen protector on a newly purchased device, any actual repairs when something breaks are intimidating — and the manufacturers may often want to keep it that way. Modern smartphones are a lot more difficult to repair than their early keypad counterparts. You can't replace the battery yourself, swapping a broken screen is expensive and sometimes impossible, and any major repairs aren't guaranteed to succeed. With new smartphones coming out every year or two, many users are left chasing the next upgrade instead of trying to fix the phone they already own.

Now, instead of contributing to the amassing of e-waste, which now reportedly equals 70% of overall toxic waste, Samsung and iFixit will let you try your hand at repairing your phone before you turn to a professional or to a recycling center. It's not just the parts you'll be getting, either — iFixit also provides full guides on carrying out the repairs.