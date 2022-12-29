New York Passes Right To Repair Bill, However Last Minute Changes Make It Useless For Most Consumers

New York has become the first state in the U.S. to sign a right to repair bill into law. In theory the bill, and others like it, puts the power back into consumers' hands. Instead of paying costly repair fees or having to replace a broken device, people can simply buy a replacement part and fix their own tech. The European Union is looking to put right to repair laws in place, and there is also a push to get something enacted at a federal level in the United States. On paper, New York has beaten everyone to the punch. In reality, the state's new right to repair bill isn't all that it seems — and people aren't happy.

New York's bill is meant for small electronic devices, with things like home appliances, vehicles, medical devices, and off-road equipment exempted by name. It aims to give consumers access to things that could help them self-repair things they've purchased, such as manuals, diagrams, diagnostic tools, and parts.

Companies have also preempted the rise of right to repair programs by bringing in or planning their own self-repair schemes. Samsung, which has paired with iFixit, launched its right to repair program in early 2022. Apple promised a right to repair program was on its way back in 2021 before launching it several months later. Companies like Apple have also been steadfastly against the implementation of any kind of right to repair law, preferring to retain a lot of control over how their devices can be serviced. New York's new bill could leave a lot of that control in the hands of manufacturers instead of empowering device owners like it was supposed to.