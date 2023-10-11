Why California's Right To Repair Law Could Have Big Implications For The US

While requests for personal mechanical and device repair have been around for decades, the "Right to Repair” movement really started in earnest in 2012. That was when the first Right to Repair law was passed in Massachusetts for automotive repair.

Since then, the focus of the movement has mostly shifted toward personal electronics like smartphones. Phones can break after just a few years of use, and often can't be repaired under a user's own power due to a lack of parts and instructions. Today, the Right to Repair movement has taken a major step forward thanks to the passage of a new law in California.

The California state government, headed up by Governor Gavin Newsom, passed a new statewide Right to Repair law today — four years after the bill's initial introduction back in 2019. According to this new law, there are stipulations for various kinds of tech depending on their cost: Any electronic device that costs between $50 and $99 must be fully supported by its creators for at least three years, including offering replacement parts and repair documentation. For devices that cost $100 or more, support must be offered for seven years.

Any companies that fail to comply with this law will be subject to fines of thousands of dollars for every day support remains unavailable. The law will officially go into effect starting on July 1, 2024.