5 Of The Best Docking Stations You Can Buy For Your Laptop In 2024

In the pursuit of portability and design, unfortunately, we've started losing most of the ports on modern-day laptops — even some essential ones, like USB-A or HDMI. For example, in SlashGear's review of the MacBook Air M3, the lack of ports was, and still is, something that hinders daily workflow. While these impressively thin Ultrabooks are wonderful to carry around, the limited I/O options quickly become a burden.

An easy solution to counter the limited connectivity on laptops is to invest in a dongle that expands your options to usually a couple of USB-A ports, and a full-sized HDMI input. While some even come with an SD card reader and 3.5-millimeter audio jack — that's usually where they stop in terms of added functionality. For more demanding workflows, there is a niche for docking stations designed for laptops that can help you experience the best of both worlds — true portability when you're on the go while offering a desktop-grade environment when you're docked at home.

We've scoured the internet and have curated a list of some of the best docking stations you can buy for your laptop. Picks have been made based on expert reviews, and in such a way that there's a good variety of options for those with particular requirements.

