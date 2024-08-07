5 Of The Best Docking Stations You Can Buy For Your Laptop In 2024
In the pursuit of portability and design, unfortunately, we've started losing most of the ports on modern-day laptops — even some essential ones, like USB-A or HDMI. For example, in SlashGear's review of the MacBook Air M3, the lack of ports was, and still is, something that hinders daily workflow. While these impressively thin Ultrabooks are wonderful to carry around, the limited I/O options quickly become a burden.
An easy solution to counter the limited connectivity on laptops is to invest in a dongle that expands your options to usually a couple of USB-A ports, and a full-sized HDMI input. While some even come with an SD card reader and 3.5-millimeter audio jack — that's usually where they stop in terms of added functionality. For more demanding workflows, there is a niche for docking stations designed for laptops that can help you experience the best of both worlds — true portability when you're on the go while offering a desktop-grade environment when you're docked at home.
We've scoured the internet and have curated a list of some of the best docking stations you can buy for your laptop. Picks have been made based on expert reviews, and in such a way that there's a good variety of options for those with particular requirements.
Dell Dock WD19S
In an office environment, the Dell Dock WD19S can be the perfect docking station, thanks to its classy design. The dock itself offers a bit of modularity, allowing you to expand its functionality with a compatible module, like the Dell Thunderbolt Dock module as mentioned by ZDNet. Dell also claims that its ExpressCharge technology can juice a laptop up to 80% in an hour — meaning you don't need to carry around the OEM adapter to rely on fast charging.
You can power up to three monitors at QHD resolution running at 60Hz through the two DisplayPort and single HDMI interfaces. You can scale up the resolution to a crispy 4K, as long as you can make do with a dual-monitor setup. For expandability, you get a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 input, and a total of three USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports. With the Dell Dock WD19S, you are also one Ethernet connection away from enjoying gigabit speeds.
The docking station works across a wide range of laptops, and also has support for Linux and Ubuntu, besides Windows 10 and 11. It comes with a security lock slot — making it an even more compelling buy for office setups. You can pick up the Dell Dock WD19S on Amazon for usually under $200 — which is an excellent price for everything it has to offer.
Ugreen Revodock 206
When it comes to quality accessories that don't break the bank, Ugreen produces some of the best ones. The Revodock 206 is an excellent dongle that can supercharge your laptop's connectivity. You get two USB-A and one USB-C 3.0 port for connecting external media such as hard drives or peripherals. The dock can power two 4K displays at 60Hz using the two HDMI inputs available. For presentation purposes, you can even plug in a single 8K display at 30Hz. Unfortunately, there's no SD card slot in the Revodock 206. However, Ugreen's expansive catalog of docking stations will cater to everyone's needs with the right product.
I've been using a slightly trimmed-down version of the Ugreen Revodock 206 myself, and it greatly expands the usefulness of my MacBook Air. For relatively simpler setups, such as a single monitor, a keyboard, and a mouse, this docking station makes the most sense — both in terms of its size and cost. The Revodock 206 also supports 100W of USB-C PD, allowing you to power your entire setup, plus your laptop, with a single connection. For a mere $39, you cannot go wrong with the Revodock 206's portability and affordability.
Microsoft Surface Dock 2
Over the years, Microsoft has gradually been getting better with its hardware releases. The new Surface laptop is supercharged by AI, alongside its impressive list of specifications and a minimalistic design. The company has also been selling the Surface Dock 2 as a solution to counter the limited I/O options on its range of thin and light laptops. It even carries over the largely plain and boxy design of other Surface products. So, if you're into aesthetics, this docking station receives a few brownie points from the get-go.
When it comes to connectivity, you get access to a total of four USB-C ports, with two of them being capable of display output. There are two traditional USB-A ports to connect peripherals or external storage, a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, as well as support for gigabit Ethernet. The Surface Dock 2 has a 199W power supply, which is plentiful for all your devices, and then some.
A notable downside of this dock, as highlighted by ZDNet, is the fact that it's only compatible with newer Microsoft Surface devices. For everyone else, there are other docking stations that handle a wider range of laptops more gracefully. Still, if you own a Surface laptop, this dock is one of the better-looking ways to add some much-needed functionality to your device. At a retail price of $259.99, the Surface Dock 2 sure isn't cheap, but the quality and convenience it brings for Surface laptop owners could very well justify the purchase.
Logi Dock
When form marries function, you get the Logi Dock from Logitech — a laptop docking station that doubles as a speaker. It also comes with noise-canceling microphones, making it the perfect accessory for fellow Zoom and Microsoft Team sufferers. Laptop Mag has praised the Logi Dock's sound output, thanks to the 55-millimeter neodymium drivers packed inside.
The dock has a healthy variety of ports, including two USB-A and three USB-C inputs. You can power up to two displays at 4K 60Hz through the DisplayPort and HDMI ports. Jam-packed right between all the I/O is a Bluetooth button, that further expands your connectivity options. The Logi Dock is relatively small for everything it offers and is designed to take center stage in your setup.
If the noise-canceling microphones weren't enough, the docking station comes with handy touch controls to join meetings, mute your microphone, or toggle your camera. The product is specially certified to work with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. The Logitech Logi Dock retails at $199, but can often be spotted discounted on Amazon. Even at full price, you are unlikely to find a docking station that solves multiple home office problems — all the while looking like a premium desk accessory, and less like a cable-infested dock.
Anker 675 Docking Station
Following the trend of products doubling their purpose, the Anker 675 takes it a notch higher. The docking station acts as a monitor riser, allowing you to neatly tuck your laptop, Bluetooth keyboard, or other peripherals underneath. This Anker docking station also features 10W wireless charging, aiding in one less cable leading to clutter. In fact, Laptop Mag talked about how good the cable management is with this dock, thanks to all the space under the stand, and slots to route your cables through either side.
Coming to connectivity, the Anker 675 docking station boasts 12 ports in total, with a good variety of USB-A and USB-C options. Most of the ports are smartly placed on the side of the stand, with a few other inputs such as HDMI, Ethernet, and DC-IN located on the underside of the dock.
There's support for 100W PD, which can be a godsend on compatible laptops. An obvious downside of this form factor is that it is only suitable for rocking a single monitor setup — which is once again evident when you realize that there's only one HDMI display output. If you are a single monitor person, this could work out as not just a monitor stand and a docking station, but also a way to make the most out of a smaller space — all for $249.99.
How these docking stations were chosen for this list
Depending on functionality and features, investing in a docking station can get quite expensive — which is why we've only picked products from reputable sources that have extensive experience testing and reviewing products of this kind. Publications such as ZDNet and Laptop Mag conduct their own testing, making them a trustworthy source to have influenced our list.
When buying a laptop docking station, a few things one must consider are connectivity options, reliability, and compatibility. All docking stations mentioned on this list, short of the Microsoft Surface Dock, are compatible with both Windows and macOS laptops.
Products like the Anker 675 and the Logitech Logi Dock that are meant to be interacted with or relied upon have better build quality and materials, while something like the Ugreen Revodock 206 shines when it comes to its size and weight, allowing you to fit it in a backpack alongside your laptop.