5 Of The Best Bluetooth Keyboards For A Clean, Clutter-Free Desk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one likes having a cluttered desk. Not only can clutter result in accidents around expensive computer equipment, but having a cluttered desk can also be stressful. If you've decided to clean up and go clutter-free and are looking for computer peripherals that will match your new goals, one of the first places to start is with your keyboard.

Keyboard design has come quite a long way over the years. Gone are the days of large, bulky keyboards that take up a large portion of your desk. Today, many major keyboard manufacturers make smaller, slimmer keyboards. Removing cords and going Bluetooth will reduce unnecessary clutter even more.

Though a smaller keyboard may be better for a clutter-free lifestyle, there are a lot of options out there, and not a lot of guidance on what is good. Luckily, there are a few key things to look out for when seeking a keyboard for a clean and clutter-free desk. One of which that's obvious is size, but you'll also want to pay attention to battery life and quality. Thankfully, there are many reputable peripheral companies to choose from, all of which have pros and cons.