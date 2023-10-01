5 Of The Best Bluetooth Keyboards For A Clean, Clutter-Free Desk
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No one likes having a cluttered desk. Not only can clutter result in accidents around expensive computer equipment, but having a cluttered desk can also be stressful. If you've decided to clean up and go clutter-free and are looking for computer peripherals that will match your new goals, one of the first places to start is with your keyboard.
Keyboard design has come quite a long way over the years. Gone are the days of large, bulky keyboards that take up a large portion of your desk. Today, many major keyboard manufacturers make smaller, slimmer keyboards. Removing cords and going Bluetooth will reduce unnecessary clutter even more.
Though a smaller keyboard may be better for a clutter-free lifestyle, there are a lot of options out there, and not a lot of guidance on what is good. Luckily, there are a few key things to look out for when seeking a keyboard for a clean and clutter-free desk. One of which that's obvious is size, but you'll also want to pay attention to battery life and quality. Thankfully, there are many reputable peripheral companies to choose from, all of which have pros and cons.
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
The Logitech K380 has a minimal form factor with round keys and a smaller multi-use key row at the top of the keyboard to save even more space. The main advantage of the keyboard is its small, thin design, coming in at just 0.6 x 11.0 x 4.9 in. and weighing only 14.9 oz. In addition to Bluetooth 3.0, the K380 is one of the sleekest minimalistic designs for a keyboard. One key note is that the keyboard boasts a 2-year non-rechargeable battery life — saving money on potential battery purchases.
In addition to its design, the keyboard is also quite affordable, costing only $39.99 on Amazon. While the keyboard itself may feel limited to some, the dual-use keys at the top of the board should be able to complete most tasks you'd need to perform with it. The device comes in gray, red, blue, off-white, and rose colors.
Keychron K7 Ultra-Slim
If you are a gamer or just like the feeling of a mechanical keyboard, there aren't many other designs that get smaller than the Keychron K7 Ultra-Slim. This keyboard has redesigned low profile switches, which the company claims are 40% slimmer than conventional switches, reducing its form factor. This device also has a smaller, rectangular design that reduces the space it takes up, as the keyboard measures only 0.8 x 12 x 3.8 in. and weighs 3.52 oz. It utilizes Bluetooth 5.1 but also has wired capability using a USB-C cable. The keyboard doesn't utilize batteries but is instead charged with an internal battery.
The Keychron K7 costs about average for a high-quality mini keyboard, costing $94 on Amazon. With quality Gateron Red or Gateron Brown switches and a durable design, this is a great introduction to a gaming keyboard. The keyboard has other features, like full RGB backlighting, but will last around 34 hours per charge with the default white lighting. This keyboard is great if you're looking to elevate your keyboard game but still want to stay within a reasonable budget.
ZAGG Pro Keyboard 17 Full-Size Wireless Charging Desktop Keyboard
If you rely on the Numpad and can't do without it but still want a small form factor of a slim keyboard, the ZAGG Pro Keyboard may be a good solution. Competitively priced at $89.99 on Amazon, the reduced-sized F keys and smart layout help reduce the overall footprint of the peripheral. The keyboard measures 1.1 x 19.49 x 6.02 in. and weighs 34.82 ounces, making it wider and heavier than some mini keyboards. Still, the device is thin and lightweight enough for a clutter-free desk while still retaining the Numpad and Home keys. Plus, if you don't want or need the numpad, there are two other options — mid-size and compact.
One of the best things about the ZAGG Pro Keyboard is its long battery life. Using a lithium-polymer battery, the keyboard is capable of three months of use before needing a recharge. The Zag Pro Keyboard can be charged wirelessly with a Qi charging pad with an included USB-C cable. Finally, the keyboard can pair with three wireless devices, making it a great multi-device option.
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard
If price isn't an issue and you are looking for the most stylish Bluetooth keyboard for a clutter-free desk, you should consider the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard. This keyboard is small, especially for gaming, and measures 1.6 x 11.5 x 4 in. Weighing 31.68 oz., the Steel Series Apex Pro Mini is a durable option that comes with programmable keys. When speaking of the keys, the keyboard utilizes OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches, which the company claims are faster than other options on the market.
The Steel Series Apex Pro Mini also comes with RGB backlighting and uses a single lithium-ion battery, which is included with the keyboard. The device utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a detachable USB-C. The main downside is that with this additional quality also comes an additional price, as the keyboard is listed regularly at $239.99 on Amazon. The board itself will stay charged for up to 40 hours on Bluetooth with the standard lighting.
Corsair K70 Pro Mini
The Corsair K70 Pro Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a high-quality, durable keyboard produced by a top computer peripherals company, Corsair. Measuring a bit thicker than other entries on this list at 1.57 x 9.41 x 4.29 inches, the keyboard itself is still very small and makes up for the lack of extended keys like the Home page and Numpad with swappable Cherry MX Red, Corsair OPX, or Cherry MX Speed switches. The keyboard itself is also light, only weighing 22.56 oz.
The Corsair K70 Pro Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a bit on the expensive side, costing $179.99 on Amazon. Powered by a single lithium polymer battery, the company boasts that the device can have 32 hours of wireless battery life and up to 200 hours with the backlighting off.
Ultimately, your choice of Bluetooth keyboard will depend on what you need to do with it. If you're just typing emails and papers occasionally and like a slimmer form factor, the more affordable Logitech K380 is probably your best bet. However, if you like the feel of mechanical keyboards or perhaps are looking for an option that has the durability to last for years, then considering a higher-end gaming keyboard might be a great choice, even if the investment is a bit more.