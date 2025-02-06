6 Of The Best DSLR Cameras To Buy Used
Although people everywhere have become perfectly content taking photographs with their smartphones, there is still something to be said about having a high quality, standalone digital camera in your hands. As someone who has been shooting photographs and videos for many years, be it recreationally, for film school, and beyond, I often find myself frustrated by the limitations in what a smartphone can accomplish. This is due to a limited lens range and a struggle to have full command over your image's exposure, focus, and more. Smartphones are slowly getting better at this, but it's difficult to beat a handy DSLR camera.
While 35-millimeter SLR cameras may be my favorite and mirrorless cameras are my preferred digital camera, I have used DSLRs for longer. When the Canon EOS 5D Mark II came along and finally gave DSLRs the ability to record video in 1080p, allowing us making our own little short films to shoot in HD and abandon the world of miniDV tapes, it was a revelation. It doesn't matter if you are picking up a camera for the very first time or the millionth. A DSLR camera is going to be able to fulfill your needs, and working with it will be relatively simple once you put in the time to really work with it.
Over the years, there have been many terrific DSLRs released that photographers will use for years without tiring of them. Plus, you can get some high quality older models at very reasonable prices. Here are six used DSLRs that I believe would make excellent additions to your photography arsenal.
Canon EOS 5D: an always reliable full frame DSLR
Although I mentioned the Mark II model in the introduction, the first DSLR camera I'm going to recommend is the original Canon EOS 5D. This is a selection purely for the still photographers out there, because there is no video recording available on this camera. Instead, what you will be treated to is a full-frame DSLR that will let you hone your craft. It isn't the most robust full frame sensor at just 12.8 MP, but especially if you are a beginner, that is more than enough to create some stunning photographs. Of course, the more experienced you are, the more you are going to be able to make that 12.8 MP sensor work the way you want, especially if you are taking pictures of moving subjects.
Another major reason why the Canon EOS 5D is such a wonderful option to buy used is because they are extremely affordable. If you head over to eBay, you are likely to find one of these DSLR cameras in very good condition, somewhere in the price range of $170 to $250. These prices will mostly be for just the camera body itself.
For lenses, it is going to cost you more. The EOS 5D has an EF lens mount, so those are lenses you are going to want to look for. This is the same lens mount that Canon EOS DSLRs use today, so it will be quite easy to find lenses for this camera. If all you want to do is spend a little money for some great still pictures, the Canon EOS 5D works brilliantly.
Canon EOS 5D Mark III: a new generation with HD video
If the Canon EOS 5D is enticing to you but the no video thing is a dealbreaker, there are future generations of this camera to choose from that do also shoot video. While the Mark II was the trailblazer in this space, I would actually look at the EOS 5D Mark III instead. The second generation is fine, but it comes with the limitations of being the first of anything. Its technology can only get you so far.
The full-frame sensor has been boosted to 22.3 MP, allowing for far greater detail. The previous generation worked very well in bright situations with a low ISO, but the Mark III greatly improves the camera's ability to capture footage in low light. This is something that benefits both cinematographers and still photographers. The one limitation for a modern consumer is that it can only shoot up to 1080p HD. You will have to look elsewhere for 4K.
The Canon EOS 5D Mark III first debuted in 2012, so this is still a relatively new camera. The current generation is the Mark IV, so it isn't that far removed. Consequently, the price for a used Mark III is going to be substantially more than the original 5D. On eBay, the cost of a Mark III in good condition will typically run you between $400 and $500. This uses the same EF lens mount as the previously mentioned model, so the lens selection will be the same. Unless you need 4K video, there is very little to dislike about the Canon EOS 5D Mark III.
Nikon D700: for those needing excellent autofocus capabilities
There are two companies that stand above the rest when it comes to cameras: Canon and Nikon. For many photographers, it does not get any better than Nikon. Personally, I have no preference between the two, but that's just because I have thoroughly enjoyed shooting with both of them. If you want something akin to the original Canon EOS 5D made by Nikon, then you should most certainly go with the Nikon D700. This DSLR was first released back in 2008 and was explicitly a competitor to that Canon. It features a 12.1 MP full frame camera sensor, and while that is a bit behind the Canon, it makes up for it with other features.
For those who prefer to use autofocus rather than manual, the Nikon D700 has 51 points of autofocus, allowing for a more accurate and clear autofocus experience. For those trying to capture movement or just like taking pictures in succession, the D700 can accommodate up to 5 fps of continuous shooting, compared to the 3 fps for the 5D. This is also a camera explicitly for still photographers. There is no video functionality whatsoever on this DSLR.
Being a slightly newer camera, the Nikon D700 will go for a little more money than the Canon. On eBay, you are looking at a wide range of prices for one in good condition. They could be as low as $200 and as high as $350. There are some that cost even more. For lenses, you need to look for F-mount lenses, which are far more common than EF ones.
Nikon D7500: 4K video for a decent price
If you are a Nikon person but want video, there are plenty of excellent used models to choose from. The one that I am going to put forth is the Nikon D7500. This DSLR hit the market in 2017 and remains a really impressive model to this day, even if it has been technologically surpassed. A big difference between the D7500 and all of the previously mentioned cameras is that this features a 20.9 MP APS-C sensor rather than a full frame one. If you put the same lens on a camera with an APS-C sensor and a full frame sensor, the APS-C is going to have a narrower range of view than the full frame. That doesn't mean it isn't a great sensor with high quality image capacities.
Proving that even more, this is the first camera on this list that is able to capture 4K video. This can only be done in 24, 25, and 30 fps, but unless you are looking to capture slow motion in 4K, these frame rates will work perfectly, as they are the standard frame rates for both movies and video. For those looking to just get this for still photography, the D7500 ups the ability for continuous shooting to 8 fps, making it wonderful for active photography. Like the D700, this DSLR is compatible with F-mount lenses.
Prices for the Nikon D7500 can vary quite a bit on the used market. There are people selling them for upwards of $900, but it is quite easy to find them in good condition for around $300 to $500 as well.
Pentax K-50: a budget-friendly workhorse
Although Canon and Nikon are the two biggest names when it comes to cameras, there are many other companies out there producing high quality DSLR cameras to choose from. As an added bonus, these cameras may save you a little bit of money because the name recognition is not as strong. One of these DSLRs is the Pentax K-50. If you were to name a third place in the camera space, it would probably be Pentax, which has been making cameras for over 100 years. The K-50 was first introduced in 2013 and was effectively replaced by the K-70 three years later, which is a camera still produced today.
The K-50 isn't exactly the most robust camera, but as a steady workhorse for those with limited experience with photography, it has quite a lot to offer. Its most appealing feature is arguably its weather proofing. Since these are electrical and mechanical objects, the environment you are using them in has the potential to affect the functionality of the camera. With the K-50, you don't need to worry about that as much, because the camera also uses Pentax's K mount lenses, which are also weather proofed very well too.
It has a 16.28 APS-C censor, which isn't massive but still gives you a totally solid range of vision, and it allows up to 6 fps of shooting. A used Pentax K-50 can be found for anywhere from $100 to $250 pretty easily, and for that low price, this is a great option.
Pentax K-3: a higher quality Pentax with 4K time lapse capabilities
For the final entry on this list, we are going to stick with Pentax. While the K-50 is a great entry point for a lot of people, others may want something a bit more refined and professional. For that, you should look at the Pentax K-3, which the company first debuted in 2014. It still features an APS-C sensor rather than a full frame one, but the nearly 24 MP size of it gives you a range of vision that is quite close to full frame. Like with the K-50, you can expect this to be a reliable camera in a variety of different environments and utilizes the same K mount lenses as that other camera as well.
Beyond the larger sensor, you also see improvements in places like continuous shooting, where the K-3 can capture 8.3 fps. There are also slots for not one but two SD cards, allowing you to maximize how many photographs you can take in a single session. Like the K-50, this is able to record video at 1080p at 24, 25, and 30 fps, but unlike its cheaper counterpart, the K-3 does have the ability to capture time lapse videos in 4K, which for some will be a major benefit.
Although some sellers will list the Pentax K-3 at very high prices, these will likely be the Mark II or III iterations. You are more than likely going to find an original K-3 in good condition on sale for anywhere between $320 and $450. Admittedly, they will more often be over $400, but if you are patient, you can find the deals.
How we chose these DSLR Cameras
In order to determine which six DSLR camera models would appear on this list, a number of different factors were taken into consideration. First off, there is my own experience with various DSLRs. Having used them for decades, I have had a number of these cameras in possession that I have been able to personally assess the functionality of and what results they are able to produce.
However, I have not been able to operate every DSLR ever produced, and when my experience was not enough, I turned to reviews from photographers and photography review sites, such as Amateur Photographer, to learn of their experiences with these cameras and the specifications of each model. Lastly, these cameras needed to regularly be sold for under $500 on the used market. If the price gets too high, you may as well purchase a brand new DSLR rather than a used one. After considering all of these factors, I chose these six cameras to recommend.