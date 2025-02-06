6 Of The Best DSLR Cameras To Buy Used

Although people everywhere have become perfectly content taking photographs with their smartphones, there is still something to be said about having a high quality, standalone digital camera in your hands. As someone who has been shooting photographs and videos for many years, be it recreationally, for film school, and beyond, I often find myself frustrated by the limitations in what a smartphone can accomplish. This is due to a limited lens range and a struggle to have full command over your image's exposure, focus, and more. Smartphones are slowly getting better at this, but it's difficult to beat a handy DSLR camera.

While 35-millimeter SLR cameras may be my favorite and mirrorless cameras are my preferred digital camera, I have used DSLRs for longer. When the Canon EOS 5D Mark II came along and finally gave DSLRs the ability to record video in 1080p, allowing us making our own little short films to shoot in HD and abandon the world of miniDV tapes, it was a revelation. It doesn't matter if you are picking up a camera for the very first time or the millionth. A DSLR camera is going to be able to fulfill your needs, and working with it will be relatively simple once you put in the time to really work with it.

Over the years, there have been many terrific DSLRs released that photographers will use for years without tiring of them. Plus, you can get some high quality older models at very reasonable prices. Here are six used DSLRs that I believe would make excellent additions to your photography arsenal.

