What Is A Cropped-Sensor Camera, And How Is It Different From Full Frame?

When buying a camera for the first time and researching your options, you might've heard of cropped-sensor and full-frame cameras. This difference is usually highlighted as a split between affordable, entry-level cameras and expensive, high-end professional models.

If you're getting into photography for the first time, you probably won't notice this difference, as most beginner photographers prioritize price over other features. In fact, some don't recommend getting a full-frame camera for those who are just starting with photography or treat it as a simple hobby. But if you want to level up your craft or plan to go professional, a full-frame camera is something you should seriously consider.

What do these sensor sizes actually mean? Will a more expensive full-frame camera make you a better photographer? Let's compare the cropped sensor and full-frame camera and see how it affects your workflow, the kind of gear you can use, and the images you take.