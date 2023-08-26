The Reason Old Film Cameras Are Making A Big Comeback

Traditional film cameras haven't been a dominant format in the photography world for at least a couple of decades. When it comes to capturing an image in the highest possible fidelity, digital cameras are the obvious choice by a country mile, and as far as simply taking photos goes, just about everyone in the world has a high-resolution camera in their pockets thanks to smartphones.

In spite of these factors, however, the traditional film industry is still alive today, perhaps not exactly thriving to the same extent it once was, but still staking a definitive claim on the photographic world. It's a little surprising, as in most other technological fields, obsolete formats gradually phase out on their own as time passes them by. Older forms of recorded media, for instance, VHS tapes and vinyl records, are usually only owned for novelty or collection purposes. Why, then, are film cameras not only still around, but actually experiencing a return in popularity?