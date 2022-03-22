12 Bizarre Cameras You Forgot Existed

A lot of great stuff came out of the '80s. We got Pastel clothing, Rick Astley, the movie War Games, synthesizers, and the Kodak Disc camera. While 35mm film remained the standard for most amateur and professional photography, camera makers tried many ways to make the photography for the amateur easy. Ease of use was the reason for the Disc camera.

Instead of having a canister with a roll of film, the Kodak Disc used a cartridge loaded with a round piece of film material and rotated inside the camera. The result was a very simple loading process and a compact camera that fits easily in a pocket or purse. However, the film format was very small and resulted in developed pictures that were grainy and of poor quality. Retroist points out the continued problems of poor image quality can be contributed to film processors using existing equipment to develop film rather than utilizing specialized equipment for the disc film that would have yielded better results. Regardless, The Democrat & Chronicle claims that the combination of poor image quality and rising popularity of 35mm cameras likely led to the demise of the Disc format.

The Disc camera was made by Kodak first and others later but all of them went away toward the end of the 80s. It was a product with seemingly good intentions that failed to deliver an appreciable benefit and slowly faded away into obscurity.