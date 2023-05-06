Everything You Should Know Before Buying A 35mm Camera

Film photography has seen a spike in popularity over the past few years, with many existing digital photographers adding or returning SLRs to their arsenals. Even some beginner photographers are deciding to start with film before making the jump to digital — possibly due to the 30-year nostalgia cycle coupled with internet hype.

Most seem to get into film seeking the colors and character that only images shot on film have (though some brands like Fuji do an excellent job of replicating it in their digital cameras). Meanwhile, others are attracted by the process itself — the mechanical nature of the cameras and lenses, the limitation of having one speed and few shots, the inability to review your images until they have been developed, and in some cases, developing and scanning your own images. Whatever your reasons, it's undeniable that film cameras offer a very different experience from that of their digital successors.

Thankfully, used SLRs are easy to find. Film manufacturers such as Kodak have been ramping up production to meet the Millenial and Gen Z demand, and there are more online resources on film photography with each passing day. Now might be a good time to go out, pick up an SLR and some rolls of film, and start shooting. Before you do, though, here are a few tips you might need to know to make your introduction to film photography as smooth as possible.