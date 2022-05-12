What's The Difference Between Mirrorless And DSLR Cameras?

Are you looking to invest in a new camera? There's a wide array of choices out there and many different types of cameras to suit different purposes. DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras are two types for mainly professional use, and if you're looking into these, it's best to know the differences between them before making a decision. There are marked distinctions between the two types of cameras, but neither is necessarily better than the other. The best camera for you depends mainly on the kind of shooting you are doing, as well as which features you prefer.

The main difference between a DSLR and a mirrorless camera is that a DSLR uses a mirror, while the mirrorless camera, of course, does not. This changes how each camera works, as well as the features they provide. Mirrorless cameras used to be better geared towards hobbyist use, but they have made great strides technology-wise over the years. You can now find many high-end mirrorless cameras for pro use, and it has become the preference for many photographers because of the advancements manufacturers have made.