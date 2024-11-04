4 Things You Need To Know Before Buying Used Electronics So You Don't Get Burned

There are plenty of reasons to buy used electronics. In some cases, the only available options are vintage tech, such as if you want to play old video games. Or maybe you're shopping in an area, like stereo equipment, where vintage options are good choices, whether for performance reasons or because you can get a better deal on them. And sometimes, it's just the best deal you can buy price-wise. Maybe it's advertised as "used," maybe it's "open box" or "scratch and dent," or perhaps it's listed as "refurbished" or one of its synonyms, but they're all variations on telling you that you're not the first customer to touch the item since it left the factory.

Though there are a lot of good reasons to buy tech that isn't brand-new, veering away from new items introduces a lot of risks. Sellers' definitions of what terms like "refurbished" mean can vary wildly, and not every retailer treats its open-box returns the same, either. It's not like there's an industry standard, after all.

But there are ways to try to mitigate your risk when buying used electronics online. You can buy the items from places that have taken steps to ensure quality, or from marketplaces that have established standards for their secondhand sellers. You can even buy an extended warranty for extra peace of mind. So let's take a detailed look at each way that you can protect yourself when buying used.

