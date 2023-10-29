DealDash: Are They Real Prices? Or Just Another Big Scam?

If you still watch linear, traditional television, then you've probably seen commercials for DealDash.com. Billed as "The Fair and Honest Bidding Site," its commercials tout the ridiculous deals that it says its users have managed to snag, deals that sound too good to be true. Though DealDash does not appear to have posted any new TV commercials on its YouTube channels in the last few years, this one from 2018 still illustrates what's airing now.

"I got this mountain bike for only $11," exclaims a man appearing onscreen with his bike to open the spot. "An iPad worth $505 was sold for less than $24. A PlayStation 4 for less than $16, and a Schultz 4K television for less than $2." It continues from there, with many of the products also displaying the "buy it now" price that showed the level of savings each buyer achieved.

However, there's also fine print throughout. "Price includes the cost of bids," reads the fine print during the opening about the mountain bike. "Bids cost up to $0.20 each. Zachary bid 17 times." And that iPad? In addition to explaining that "the crossed out price is the Buy It Now price" and what was explained about the bicycle, it's noted that the "[u]ser bid 62 times."

There's more than meets the eye here, and when online scams are so common, we all need to show caution. But how exactly does it work, and how cautious do you need to be about DealDash's pay-to-bid model?