Why TEMU's Prices Are So Low, And Why You Shouldn't Fall For It

Temu has become the latest online marketplace offering a staggering amount of products for equally staggeringly low prices. It's a niche but also increasingly saturated market previously dominated by the likes of Wish, Shein, and Alibaba. However, the appeal is clear: in a time when inflation is soaring, finding a site that offers almost everything you could ever want or need at low prices could take off a lot of shopping stress.

There is, of course, a double-edged sword to this. Temu is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with 659 complaints filed against the company since its inception in July 2022. Even positive reviews of the service, such as this one from Totally The Bomb, come with criticisms over what is advertised to customers in comparison to what they receive. Just because you can get something at a low price doesn't mean that you'll be receiving exactly what you are paying for. Most of the time, the cost of shipping these products is far more than the products themselves, making them more expensive than expected.

However, there are allegedly more disturbing reasons why Temu's prices are so low.