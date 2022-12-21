Watch Out For These Fake Amazon Scams This Holiday Season

Avoiding Amazon impersonation scams is simple when you know what to look for and what kinds of methods the company uses to reach out to its customers. For example, Amazon says it will never ask one of its customers to buy a gift card, which means any request to do so will always be the result of a scammer. As well, the company says that messages or calls that create a sense of urgency are likely scams and that it doesn't take payments from customers via email or phone calls.

If you receive a text, email, or call about an Amazon purchase you don't remember making, the company says you should use its official app or website to log in to your account, where you can check recent orders to see whether the message was legitimate. As well, both the app and website provide multiple ways to contact Amazon's customer service, which can verify whether the message you received was authentic. Avoid using any phone numbers included in the suspicious email or text, as that may result in calling the scammers, who will pretend to be Amazon employees.

Beyond that, Amazon advises its customers to follow the same common-sense rules you'd use to avoid any phishing scam, and also to leverage third-party resources to stay informed about what scammers are up to. One such resource is called Scam Tracker, which is the result of a partnership between Amazon and the Better Business Bureau. Likewise, the FTC maintains a page that details, among other things, the kinds of impersonation scams that have appeared in the latest fraud reports. AARP also has a database that shows scams that have been reported in specific parts of the U.S., including reports of online fraud.